Hillary Clinton launches politcal group 'Onward Together'

Hillary Clinton announced on Twitter Monday a new political group called Onward Together "to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office."

The news comes six months after Clinton's loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Onward Together is a nod to Clinton's campaign slogan "Stronger Together" and supports the same goals on which her campaign was focused.

We're launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office. https://t.co/8exooosvZ5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2017

"More than ever, I believe citizen engagement is vital to our democracy. I'm so inspired by everyone stepping up to organize and lead." Clinton tweeted. This year hasn't been what I envisioned, but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!

