How does Vermilion superintendent's salary compare to others in Louisiana?

Under his new contract, Vermilion Parish Superintendent Jerome Puyau will receive an annual salary of $148,811, putting him in the middle of the pack among Louisiana district superintendents.

Puyau’s previous salary of $110,130 placed him among the lowest-paid in the state, according to state data.

Earlier this week, Puyau said the $38,000 raise he received this year is his first salary increase since becoming superintendent in 2013.

He also acknowledged that Vermilion Parish teachers and support personnel have not received a raise in several years. Puyau said he plans to present a proposal for a pay raise to the school board in the next couple of months, but that it will take community support for any such proposal to pass.

Deyshia Hargrave, a middle school English teacher, was arrested at Monday night's Vermilion Parish School Board meeting after she questioned Puyau's raise.

Vermilion Parish teachers make an average of $46,446 this year, according to state data. Teachers can make more or less, depending on experience and whether they have higher degrees.

The average salary for a Louisiana superintendent is approximately $145,831. The salaries are generally the result of negotiations between the superintendent and the school board. Many superintendents also receive stipends or allowances for vehicles, cell phones or other amenities. They also usually receive substantial benefits packages.

Seven Louisiana superintendents received a salary of more than $200,000 in the 2016-17 academic year:

Howard Drake, East Baton Rouge Parish: $262,050

John Bourque, Acadia Parish: $237,490

Theodis Goree, Caddo Parish: $232,500

Joann Matthews, Lafourche Parish: $219,937

William Folse, St. Tammany Parish: $211,214

Isaac Joseph, Jefferson Parish: $205,021

Donald Aguillard, Lafayette Parish: $205,000

Another 13 superintendents received salaries of between $175,000 and $195,000. Those superintendents work in St. James, Terrebonne, Orleans, Rapides, Bossier, Ouachita, St. Charles, Desoto, Bienville, Calcasieu and Assumption parishes, as well as the City of Monroe and Zachary Community Schools.

The vast majority of Louisiana superintendents have salaries that fall somewhere between $175,000 and $100,000 annually.

Another seven superintendents have salaries lower than $100,000 per year:

Paul Nelson, Tensas Parish: $99,561

Benita Young, Madison Parish: $95,600

Darwan Lazard, Evangeline Parish: $94,553

Sheila Jackson, Grant Parish: $94,535

Gwile Freeman, Catahoula Parish: $92,390

Patrick Jenkins, St. Landry Parish: $85,558

Brian LeJeune, Jeff Davis Parish: $54,886

LOUISIANA SUPERINTENDENT SALARIES FOR 2016-17:

John Bourque, Acadia Parish: $237,490

Michael Doucet, Allen Parish: $147,606

David Alexander, Ascension Parish: $160,096

Earl Martinez, Assumption Parish: $175,067

Blaine Dauzat, Avoyelles Parish: $112,035

Timothy Cooley, Beauregard Parish: $114,725

William Britt, Bienville Parish: $179,127

Wendell Smith, Bossier Parish: $184,325

Theodis Goree, Caddo Parish: $232,500

Karl Bruchhaus, Calcasieu Parish: $176,050

John Gullatt, Caldwell Parish: $120,000

Charles Adkins, Cameron Parish: $110,900

Gwile Freeman, Catahoula Parish: $92,390

William Kennedy, Claiborne Parish: $108,467

Loretta Blankenstein, Concordia Parish: $110,725

Preston Brumley, Desoto Parish: $180,107

Howard Drake, East Baton Rouge Parish: $262,050

Voleria Millikin, East Carroll Parish: $111,634

Carlos Sam, East Feliciana Parish: $135,111

Darwan Lazard, Evangeline Parish: $94,553

Neal Johnson, Franklin Parish: $121,035

Sheila Jackson, Grant Parish: $94,535

Dale Henderson, Iberia Parish: $159,824

Mark Claxton, Jackson Parish: $120,973

Isaac Joseph, Jefferson Parish: $205,021

Brian LeJeune, Jeff Davis Parish: $54,886

Donald Aguillard, Lafayette Parish: $205,000

Joann Matthews, Lafourche Parish: $219,937

Roy Breithaupt, LaSalle Parish: $104,116

Michael Milstead, Lincoln Parish: $142,557

Homer Wentzel, Livingston Parish: $134,977

Benita Young, Madison Parish: $95,600

Hazel Sellers, Morehouse Parish: $111,067

Jesse Skinner, Natchitoches Parish: $116,960

Henderson Lewis, Orleans Parish: $193,324

Gerald Coker, Ouachita Parish: $184,030

Ronald Lemoine, Pointe Coupee Parish: $134,750

Nason Authement, Rapides Parish: $187,298

Alison Hughes, Red River Parish: $105,496

Sheldon Jones, Richland Parish: $129,309

Sara Ebarb, Sabine Parish: $142,618

Doris Voitier, St. Bernard Parish: $174,811

Felecia Gomez-Walker, St. Charles Parish: $180,700

Kelli Joseph, St. Helena Parish: $120,831

Edward Cancienne, St. James Parish: $195,000

Kevin George, St. John the Baptist Parish: $151,915

Patrick Jenkins, St. Landry Parish: $85,558

Lottie Beebe, St. Martin Parish: $139,097

Leonard Armato, St. Mary Parish: $147,310

William Folse, St. Tammany Parish: $211,214

Mark Kolwe, Tangipahoa Parish: $173,983

Paul Nelson, Tensas Parish: $99,561

Philip Martin, Terrebonne Parish: $194,000

George Cannon, Union Parish: $129,990

Jerome Puyau, Vermilion Parish: $110,130

James Williams, Vernon Parish: $116,556

Darrell Fairburn, Washington Parish: $132,826

Daniel Rawls, Webster Parish: $121,031

Wesley Watts, West Baton Rouge Parish: $131,850

Richard Strong, West Carroll Parish: $109,837

Hollis Milton, West Feliciana Parish: $167,600

Steven Barlett, Winn Parish: $112,023

Brent Vidrine, City of Monroe: $189,278

Willie Breaux, City of Bogalusa: $119,333

Lisa Tanner, City of Bogalusa: $13,229 (NOTE: Tanner was appointed in the spring of 2017, replacing Breaux.)

Vernon Devillier, Zachary Community School District: $178,597

Herman Brister, City of Baker School District: $140,000

Michael Faulk, Central Community School District: $129,413

