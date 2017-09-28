'I'm back': Scalise returns to Capitol Hill to address Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. - WASHINGTON D.C. – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is set to return to Capitol Hill Thursday morning for the first time after being shot in the hip in June, according to CBS and The Associated Press.

In a statement released by Scalise’s office, he will reportedly “participate in this morning’s vote series and address his colleagues on the House floor in his first public appearance since the shooting.”

Scalise tweeted a photo in Washington D.C., saying “I’m back.”

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

Sunday, Scalise is set to appear in his first interview since the shooting three months ago.

"I found out later just how much damage was done internally," he said to 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell in a clip from the interview. "You know, I mean, my femur was shattered. The hip and pelvis had serious damage where the bullet went through and, you know, did some damage to areas that had to be shored up with steel plates and then they did a phenomenal job of rebuilding, you know, kind of the, rebuilding Humpty Dumpty. I mean, there were, there was a lot of damage inside that had to get fixed."

