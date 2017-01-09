Jeep gets a pickup truck and here's how it could look

This is the rear view of the Jeep Gladiator Concept introduced at during the 2005 Detroit Auto Show (Photo: DaimlerChrysler, Wieck)

DETROIT - Jeep, the famous go-anywhere brand composed of the rugged Wrangler and a bunch of SUVs, is going to get a pickup truck, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed Sunday. But how will it look?

It did not release any details or photos, but Jeep has been hinting for some time about a possible pickup, including having created several concept versions. For years, it has rolled out various Jeep pickup concepts, often for its summer gathering of off-roading enthusiasts in Moab, Utah, to try to gauge interest.

In Jeep's truck-only lineup, it might seem like a perfect fit.

It's not the only new Jeep that was announced. Jeep Wagoneer, a trusty four-wheel-drive SUV remembered fondly for hauling soccer teams and scout troops in its day, is coming back, Fiat Chrysler said.

It also said it will invest $1 billion at plants in Michigan and Ohio to assemble the new SUVs. It also announced it will create 2,000 jobs. The automaker said it will retool and modernize its aging Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan and will make the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs there. The Jeep pickup truck will be produced at the south plant of the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio.