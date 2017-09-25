Jennifer Lopez to donate $1 million to hurricane relief in Puerto Rico

FILE - In this June 12, 2014 file photo, pop singer singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony in the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. A group of of scientists named a water mite in Lopez's honor after discovering a new species near Puerto Rico. The music of the Bronx, New York-born entertainer who has Puerto Rican roots was a hit with the group while they wrote about their findings, biologist Vladimir Pesic said in an email Wednesday, July 16, 2014. (Photo: WCNC)

Jennifer Lopez announced Sunday that she will donate $1 million to help Puerto Ricans rebuild following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

The 48-year-old singer and actress made the announced during a press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Puerto Ricans are American citizens and today Puerto Rico needs our help,” Lopez said. “Hurricane Maria has devastated our island.”

J.Lo also posted an Instagram video, urging her followers to offer support in any way possible.

“What’s foremost on my mind and many others’ is trying to figure out the best way to help,” Lopez said in the clip.

Lopez was born in the Bronx, New York, to Puerto Rican parents and has family that lives on the island.

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

"I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló," Lopez continued. "Together, we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean."

