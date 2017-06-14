Lawmakers react to shooting at congressional baseball practice

House Majority Whip. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to the media on May 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

Louisiana House Republican Steve Scalise was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Several other people were hit, including two Capitol Hill police officers.

Lawmakers are offering their thoughts and prayers to the congressman and those wounded.

President Donald Trump tweeted that Scalise was badly injured, but would fully recover.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump thanked first responders.

Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help protect those who were hurt in Alexandria, VA. My thoughts & prayers to everyone! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 14, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence wrote that he, along with his wife, are praying for a speedy recovery.

Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones. — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 14, 2017

Senator Rand Paul was at scene when the shooting occurred. In a statement, he said he was 'shaken but unharmed.'

My statement on the shooting this AM in Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/jrZxdqTchD — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 14, 2017

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan wrote that 'the hearts of the whole House' were with those involved.

This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017

Louisiana Governer John Bel Edwards called the incident a "cowardly attack on one of our own."

This appears to be an outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own. Donna & I are praying for @SteveScalise, his family & all injured. — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 14, 2017

Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler also expressed his shock over the "senseless shooting"

In shock over the senseless shooting that took place in Va. To my dear friend @SteveScalise, we are all praying for you back home. (1 of 2) — La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) June 14, 2017

Many other lawmakers have taken to social media to express their condolences.

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

This is unspeakable. I am praying for my friend and colleague @SteveScalise and his family. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers with @SteveScalise, Capitol Police and staff at the shooting in Alexandria, VA this morning. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 14, 2017

Horrified by what happened in Alexandria this morning. My heart goes out to Steve Scalise, staffers, the US Capitol Police & their families. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 14, 2017

Please pray for those who were shot and their families. There were a lot of heroes here today. @thehillbaseball — Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) June 14, 2017

Please pray for those who were shot and their families. There were a lot of heroes here today. @thehillbaseball — Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) June 14, 2017

Saddened by the horrific news from GOP baseball practice. My prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, the Capitol police officers,&staff — Rep Cedric Richmond (@RepRichmond) June 14, 2017

We are shocked and saddened by the shooting this morning. We join countless Americans in praying for the victims & their precious families. — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) June 14, 2017

Praying for my friend @SteveScalise — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) June 14, 2017

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA