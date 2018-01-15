Missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

Hawaii officials say this message warning residents of a ballistic missile threat was a false alarm. (Photo: Submitted)

HONOLULU (AP) - For many Hawaii residents, the ballistic missile false alarm was a preparedness wakeup call.



State officials have been trying to tell residents for months that if there is a missile headed for the islands, there will be little time to do much more than to get inside, stay inside and stay tuned. But that message didn't seem to sink in until after the false alarm.



Residents and tourists remained rattled Sunday, a day after the mistaken alert was blasted out to cellphones across the islands with a warning to seek immediate shelter.



The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission says it appears the Hawaii government didn't have reasonable safeguards in place that would have prevented the transmission of a false alert.

President Donald Trump says the federal government will "get involved" with Hawaii following the false alarm about an incoming missile strike on the island state.



Trump says what happened Saturday "was a state thing." He did not describe the level of federal involvement he envisions, but the Federal Communications Commission has opened an investigation.



Hawaii residents received cellphone alerts Saturday warning of an incoming ballistic missile strike. State officials later said someone doing a routine test during a shift change at the Emergency Management Agency mistakenly hit the live alert button.



Hawaii's governor has apologized.



Speaking of Hawaii officials, Trump said "I love that they took responsibility." He said "they took full responsibility but we're going to get involved."



Trump also said he hopes something like that doesn't happen again.

© 2018 Associated Press