MLB team report: Marlins pick up pieces after Jose Fernandez's death

Giancarlo Stanton is seen wearing Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez number on his jersey. (Photo: Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY Sports)

About this series: Sports Weekly takes an in-depth look at each major league organization during the offseason, from the major leagues to the farm system. We start with teams with the worst records and move up. (First printed Jan. 4)

Team report: Miami Marlins

There’s no way to discuss the 2017 Miami Marlins without first mentioning the September boating accident that claimed the life of ace pitcher Jose Fernandez. It took away not only their best player but also their clubhouse leader. It was a crushing blow for a franchise that has finished below .500 for seven consecutive seasons and hasn’t been to the playoffs since winning the 2003 World Series. USA TODAY Sports’ Steve Gardner takes an in-depth look at the team. (*Denotes prospect)

Catcher

J.T. Realmuto, 25, is an excellent building block behind the plate. Only one catcher (Yadier Molina) logged more innings last season. And he is coming off a season in which he hit .303 with double-digit homers and stolen bases. To ease some of the workload on Realmuto, the Marlins signed defensive-minded veteran A.J. Ellis to a one-year deal to serve as a backup. Depth chart: Realmuto, Ellis, Tomas Telis, Carlos Paulino

First base

A pleasant surprise as a 27-year-old rookie in 2015, Justin Bour spent two months on the disabled list last season with a severely sprained ankle. Even though his overall numbers were down, he improved his strikeout and walk rates. Bour does provide decent left-handed power and should get the majority of at-bats, primarily against right-handed pitchers. Utility man Miguel Rojas will start against left-handers. Tyler Moore signed as a minor league free agent and will provide depth. Depth chart: Bour, Rojas, Derek Dietrich, Moore

Second base

After leading the National League in batting average and stolen bases in 2015, Dee Gordon failed a drug test last spring and was suspended for 81 games. When he returned, he was nowhere near the same player. Can he rebound, or will the cloud of suspicion continue to hang over him? Dietrich filled in capably while Gordon was out, posting a .374 on-base percentage and playing four positions. Depth chart: Gordon, Dietrich, Rojas, Yefri Perez

Shortstop

Adeiny Hechavarria is a liability with a bat, but he makes up for it with his glove. The wiry 27-year-old rarely walks, and his offensive shortcomings were magnified last season when he played 155 games and managed just a .283 on-base percentage, three home runs and one stolen base. However, he will occasionally make a spectacular play in the field, and his range is good enough that the Marlins are content to trade offense for defense. Then again, they don’t have any other choice with a lack of depth at the position throughout their system. Depth chart: Hechavarria, Rojas, Austin Nola, J.T. Riddle

Third base

Veteran Martin Prado is one of the game’s best contact hitters, sporting the lowest swinging strike rate in the majors at 3.6%. He’s a prototypical No. 2 hitter behind Gordon as the table-setters for the rest of the offense. Despite turning 33 in October, Prado was signed to a three-year extension that will keep him in Miami through 2019. When he needs an occasional day off, Dietrich or Rojas can handle the job. Prospect Brian Anderson is still a year or two away from the majors. Depth chart: Prado, Dietrich, Rojas, *Anderson



Left field

Marcell Ozuna had an excellent first half in 2016, hitting .307 with 17 home runs and making his first All-Star appearance. However, he tailed off dramatically after the break (.209, six HRs) as his on-base-plus-slugging percentage went from .892 to .609. Ichiro Suzuki had a surprising bounce-back season in which he batted .291 and collected his 3,000th major league hit. He’s still in great shape at 43, and the Marlins exercised his 2017 option. He’ll back up all three outfield positions. Depth chart: Ozuna, Suzuki, Dietrich, Christian Yelich, Matt den Dekker

Center field

With an elite contact rate and excellent speed, Yelich could wind up winning a batting title someday. Last season, he took a major step forward in the power department, posting career highs of 21 home runs and 98 RBI, while maintaining a near-.300 average. Yelich has played more games in left field than center during his career, but his all-around consistency makes him a better fit in center going forward. Destin Hood made his major league debut last season at 26 after posting decent power numbers at Class AAA. Perez adds depth in the infield and outfield. Depth chart: Yelich, Ozuna, Hood, Perez, Brandon Barnes

Right field

As Giancarlo Stanton goes, so go the Marlins. The 27-year-old slugger possesses the greatest raw power of anyone in the game. However, he has missed significant time throughout his career with a variety of injuries. That’s not a good omen entering the third season of a record 12-year, $325 million contract. He’ll need to play a full season — and rebound from a career-low .240 average — if the Marlins are going to be competitive. Depth chart: Stanton, Suzuki, Hood, Barnes

Starting pitchers

Fernandez’s absence leaves a huge void at the top of the rotation. Wei-Yin Chen is the club’s second-highest-paid player and is the best bet to start on opening day. He’ll front a rotation with two other lefties in promising youngster Adam Conley, 26, and free agent Jeff Locke. The other spots will likely go to veteran Tom Koehler and free agent Edinson Volquez, who helped lead the Kansas City Royals to a World Series title in 2015 but saw his ERA balloon to 5.37 last season. The signings of Locke and Volquez reunite them with their former pitching guru in Pittsburgh, Jim Benedict, who’s now the Marlins’ vice president of pitching development. The starting staff is not an overpowering one, so it will have to rely on pitching to contact and a pitcher-friendly home park to keep Miami in games. Depth chart: LHP Chen, RHP Volquez, LHP Conley, RHP Koehler, LHP Locke, RHP Jose Urena, RHP David Phelps, LHP Justin Nicolino, RHP Odrisamer Despagne, *RHP Luis Castillo

Bullpen

Although closer A.J. Ramos was solid last season (2.81 ERA, 40 saves in 43 opportunities), the Marlins made a serious run at free agent Kenley Jansen this offseason before he re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With bullpen depth remaining a priority, the Marlins signed veteran right-handers Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa. Ziegler could challenge Ramos for the closer’s job. Hard-throwing Kyle Barraclough led all National League relievers in strikeouts (113 in 722/3 innings). He’ll see plenty of action in high-leverage situations, especially if he can improve his walk rate (5.4 per nine innings). Phelps can be a starter or a reliever but is slotted for a bullpen role, where he’ll be able to pitch multiple innings. The loss of free agent Mike Dunn leaves the bullpen without a left-hander. Depth chart: RHP Ramos, RHP Ziegler, RHP Barraclough, RHP Tazawa, RHP Phelps, RHP Urena, RHP Dustin McGowan

Offseason outlook

The Marlins made some significant offseason additions to the pitching staff to combat the loss of Jose Fernandez, but they’ll need Dee Gordon and Giancarlo Stanton to return to their All-Star form to contend in the National League East.

Top five prospects

Excerpted from BaseballHQ.com’s 2017 Minor League Baseball Analyst. To order: Baseballhq.com/mlba2017:

1. Braxton Garrett, LHP: The seventh pick in the 2016 draft features a lively 91-94 mph fastball, a plus curveball and an average changeup. He has a strong frame and consistent mechanics that result in good fastball command. Garrett, 19, could develop into a workhorse starter and will open in Class A.

2. Luis Castillo, RHP: Castillo has a plus 96-99 mph fastball, a power slider and an improved changeup. He went 8-6 with a 2.26 ERA in 24 starts, but his future is likely as a power reliever or closer. Castillo, 24, will report to Class AA.

3. Tyler Kolek, RHP: The 2014 first-rounder missed 2016 after Tommy John surgery. He has a mid-90s fastball and two hard-breaking pitches but will need to cut down on walks. Kolek won’t return until midseason and probably will be assigned to Class A.

4. Brian Anderson, 3B: Anderson is a hardworking player with a good approach at the plate. He hit 11 home runs in 2016 and makes in-game adjustments. The 23-year-old moves well defensively with good range, soft hands and a strong arm. He can play first or third base and will start with Class AAA New Orleans.

5. Stone Garrett, OF: Garrett struggled at the plate, hitting .213 in his full-season debut. He tends to hit off his front foot, but he has plus bat speed and raw power if he can fix his lower half. He does have 17 home runs in 153 career games. The 21-year-old needs more consistent contact to fully tap into his raw talent and likely will return to Class A to start 2017.

Rob Gordon

USA TODAY Sports