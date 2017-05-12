Move over Maui: Tallahassee moms sing Moana spoof for Mother's Day

Linley Paske and Lauren Pasqualone created a spoof of the song "You're Welcome" from Disney's Moana. (Photo: Linley Paske and Lauren Pasqualone, Special to the Democrat)

Two Tallahassee moms merged their love for Moana, motherhood and music into one video.

Linley Paske and Lauren Pasqualone are the brains behind a witty spoof of "You're Welcome," the catchy tune sung by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the Disney movie.

The song inspired the playful parody that pokes kids and dads alike into thanking the working mom in the house. As of Thursday, the video had 40,000 views on Facebook and close to 300 shares.

So what can they say, except, 'you're welcome' — "for the cooking, the cleaning, your spawn."

Oh, and for bringing "home some green."

They wanted to infuse some "fun and humor into Mother's Day and put that message out that we are all working like mothers, but we can all have a laugh together and love our families and love our jobs," said Paske.

"Sometimes, you're so busy that if you didn't laugh about it, you'd cry," Pasqualone said with a laugh.

Paske and Pasqualone are the two "boss moms" who started Tallahassee-based networking group Working Like Mothers that's expanding to cities across the nation. Its aim is to empower women who are pulling off the balancing act of working and being a mom, through professional development resources, meet-ups and book clubs. Their mascot is the unicorn — because working moms are "rare and magical creatures that can do anything."

Through the parody, the two singers wanted to brighten fellow moms' weeks just in time for Mother's Day, to "bring some joy and laughter and wish other working moms a happy Mother's Day," Pasqualone said. After all, being a working mom is "being a master builder of businesses and Legos."

But it's for all moms — since being a mom in itself is a job, they said.

"All mothers are working mothers, whether they have a job or not outside of the home."

For more on Working Like Mothers, visit workinglikemothers.com.

USA TODAY Network