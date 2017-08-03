NASA is hiring someone to protect Earth from aliens

NASA needs someone to protect the planet. Are you up for the challenge? (Photo: Blackzheep, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

USA TODAY - Want to save planet Earth? You could apply for NASA's Planetary Protection Officer role.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is currently looking for someone with a secret security clearance to ensure alien life, or "organic-constituent and biological contamination" doesn't make it's way back in a space ship.

More than that, this person is "responsible for the leadership of NASA's planetary protection capability, maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASAs space flight missions," according to the job listing.

Candidates must have "advanced knowledge of Planetary Protection," experience overseeing nationally significant space programs and have demonstrated "skills in diplomacy that resulted in win-win solutions during extremely difficult and complex multilateral discussion." After all, protecting the planet is sure to present challenges.

Requirements include frequent travel. Could business trips include intergalactic travel? Men in Black, is that you?

That's a lot of responsibility for one person, which is why the job comes with a six-figure pay: $124,406 to $187,000 annually.

Thanks for keeping us safe, NASA.

