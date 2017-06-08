No more bad blood: Taylor Swift returns to music streaming services

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

Good news for Taylor Swift fans-- the pop superstar is bringing her tunes to all music streaming platforms at midnight on Friday morning.

The star had previously pulled her music from streaming service Spotify, publicly protesting the way the service compensated artists in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal:

"Music is art, and art is important and rare. Important, rare things are valuable. Valuable things should be paid for. It's my opinion that music should not be free, and my prediction is that individual artists and their labels will someday decide what an album's price point is."

Swift allowed Apple Music to feature her music, but only after successfully petitioning for a change in the service's pay structure.

Swift's management team announced on social media Thursday evening that the singer will bring her entire collection back online in honor of her album 1989 selling over 10 million albums and earning the Recording Industry Association of America's "100 Million Song" certification.

The prestigious certification recognizes artists who have sold 100 million song units.

Taylor Swift has officially been certified for moving 100 million song units https://t.co/rvnLAsVP5j pic.twitter.com/6eIiUw4mQk — billboard (@billboard) June 8, 2017

A representative for Swift told Billboard her songs would be available on Tidal, Amazon and Pandora.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA