Official statement released about Steve Scalise's condition after shooting

UPDATE: Scalise is reportedly out of surgery.

NEW ORLEANS -- Majority Whip Steve Scalise's office released a statement Wednesday on his condition after being shot in Virginia:

"This morning, at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition.

"Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues.

"We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers.

"This office will release additional information regarding the Whip's condition as appropriate."

