Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found hanged by a bed sheet in his jail cell early Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.

Hernandez, 27, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the statement released to the Boston media.

He was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

Last Friday, Hernandez was found not guilty for the double murder of two men on a Boston street in 2012.

Hernandez, who grew up in Bristol, Conn, played with the Patriots from 2010-2012.

