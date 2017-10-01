Photos, video as shots rain down on Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas

Police and rescue personnel gather at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - Police say a man who was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel rained shots down on a massive concert crowd attending a Jason Aldean concert and that at least 20 people are dead and 100 are injured, though those numbers are likely to change.

Photos from the scene



Can't see the Twitter video below? Click here *WARNING: The video is highly-disturbing

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q - David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

The suspect in the case is dead. He is believed to be a local man to Las Vegas. Police are looking for a woman who was believed to be associated with the shooter.

The police spokesman said that it is not known if any on-duty police officers were injured, but that some off-duty officers attending the concert 'have expired.'

© 2017 WWL-TV