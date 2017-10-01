Photos, video as shots rain down on Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - Police say a man who was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel rained shots down on a massive concert crowd attending a Jason Aldean concert and that at least 20 people are dead and 100 are injured, though those numbers are likely to change.
The suspect in the case is dead. He is believed to be a local man to Las Vegas. Police are looking for a woman who was believed to be associated with the shooter.
The police spokesman said that it is not known if any on-duty police officers were injured, but that some off-duty officers attending the concert 'have expired.'
