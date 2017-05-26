Close President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died TEGNA 10:00 PM. CDT May 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON (AP) - President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died, his daughter, Mika, says. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS City workers enter car, move it around the block Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later' What was there before the Confederate monuments? Man defends names on Liberty Monument Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County Promposal brings school together Little know about donor, statues' future More Stories NOPD: Group of young teenagers commit armed robbery… May 26, 2017, 5:29 p.m. Confusion over third-party bill pay website leads to… May 26, 2017, 7:19 p.m. Family wants officers fired, re-training after… May 26, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs