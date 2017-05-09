President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.
"The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Sean Spicer told reporters in the briefing room.
Statement from @WhiteHouse @PressSec on @FBI Director pic.twitter.com/EdBRntMim5— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) May 9, 2017
