WWL
Close

President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

David Jackson / USA TODAY , WWL 4:56 PM. CDT May 09, 2017

President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

"The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Sean Spicer told reporters in the briefing room.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories