President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

"The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Sean Spicer told reporters in the briefing room.

© 2017 WWL-TV