REPORT: President Trump gave ‘highly classified' information to Russian diplomats

(Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump told "highly classified information" to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week, according to a new report.

The Washington Post, citing current and former U.S. officials, reported that the the details Trump provided Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were considered so sensitive that they had been withheld from allies – and under close hold within the U.S. government as well.

The disclosed information could damage a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.

Trump and the United States did not have permission to share the information from the partner who provided the details, the Post reported. According to an official who spoke to the Post, the president "revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we share with our own allies."

According to the Post, senior White House officials called the CIA and National Security Agency after the meeting to try to "contain the damage."

After the news broke, lawmakers criticized Trump's indiscretion.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., called the news "deeply disturbing."

Protip: Don’t give the Russians classified information. #Classified101 — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) May 15, 2017

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., along with a spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., both resurfaced 2016 comments from House Speaker Paul Ryan about individuals who are "extremely careless" with classified information. Ryan's commentary came after the FBI closed its investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server when she was secretary of State.

Does the President sharing classified info with Russia count, Mr. Speaker? 👇 https://t.co/jRRUf9a3O0 — Matt House (@mattwhouse) May 15, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM