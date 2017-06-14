Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died

A screenshot showing the Facebook profile picture of James T. Hodgkinson. The Illinois man was identified as officials as the suspect in the shooting at a Congressional baseball game practice. (His photo is seen in front of a picture from the scene)

The "assailant" who opened fire during Wednesday morning's GOP congressional baseball practice has died from his injuries, President Donald Trump announced during an address to the nation.

According to reports from multiple media outlets, the shooter was identified by law enforcement officials as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Bellevillle, Illinois.

He was charged in April 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle but the charges were later dismissed, records show.

"America is praying for all the victims of this terrible shooting," Trump said from the Diplomatic Room in the White House.

The president said that while lawmakers have their differences, "we do well in times like these."

Trump addressed the nation less than five hours after the shooting that wounded Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and others at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., just outside of Washington. Republican lawmakers were practicing for the annual congressional baseball game.

This is a developing story and will be updated. USA TODAY contributed to this story.

