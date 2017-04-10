8-year-old, 2 adults killed in San Bernardino elementary school shooting

Police offers stand guard at North Park Elementary School following a shooting on campus on April 10, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: David McNew, 2017 Getty Images)

An 8-year-old student and two adults have died after being shot in a San Bernardino, California classroom during what police believe was a domestic dispute.

"We believe this to be a murder suicide," Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted about the shooting at Northpark Elementary School.

The shooting happened Monday at North Park Elementary School at 10:27 a.m. San Bernardino County Police said the suspect is dead and there's no further threat.

Another student was also shot in the incident. That student was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

A San Bernardino school spokeswoman said one of the victims was a teacher.

Students at North Park were taken to Cajon High School for safety. The San Bernardino City Unified School District said the threat had been "neutralized" and that parents could pick up their kids at the high school.

Authorities were bringing in sandwiches and movies for the children while they waited, police department spokeswoman Vicki Cervantes said. "Trying to make a bad situation better," she said.

The school will be closed for the next two days, police said.

San Bernardino was the site of one of the nation's worst terror attacks in December 2015. Fourteen people were killed and more than 20 wounded when a married couple stormed into a seminar and Christmas party for county workers. The shooters were later killed in a shootout with police.

This is a developing story which will be updated. USA Today and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

