The story behind Carrie Fisher's dog's Twitter account

#FriendshipGoals (Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)

While Carrie Fisher’s therapy dog and companion, Gary, has an official Instagram, it turns out a popular Twitter account for the French bulldog has been run by “a simple fan of Carrie and Gary.”

The person behind the handle @Gary_TheDog shared a statement with their 65,000 Twitter followers to make it clear the “account is not affiliated with anyone inside the family.”

Over the last fews days Gary's been asked who tweets for him.I felt it was best to post this statement to avoid any confusing or misleadings pic.twitter.com/OlczgRSsmE — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

“Over a year ago, like most of you, I discovered Carrie Fisher’s wonderful bulldog Gary,” the Twitter user explained. “To my surprise, at the time, I couldn’t believe there was no twitter (sic) account for Gary. So I decided to honor him by making this account.”

Gary made an impression while accompanying Fisher to many events, including the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April and a screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Prior to Fisher’s death, the tweets were humorously shared from the perspective of Fisher’s Frenchie.

Ellen banned me cause I wouldn't let her take a selfie with me. https://t.co/OhcobjQs9Z — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) November 30, 2016

The hottest toy of the year! pic.twitter.com/p7IwFsZjuF — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) September 17, 2016

“I always tried to keep the tweets fun and light,” the anonymous author explained, “but due to the events in the last few days, I have felt the grief that most of you have felt. So I asked myself ‘what would Gary tweet’.”

When news of Fisher’s health issues broke, the posts became more sentimental.

All I want for Christmas is mommy' lap. Oh a big dog bone covered with bacon. — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 24, 2016

After Fisher’s death Tuesday, the person behind the account used the allotted 140 characters to mourn the beloved actress and subsequently her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie pic.twitter.com/QgeOYdmmH2 — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 28, 2016

This has been my face for the last few days. pic.twitter.com/S77tkKO8Cd — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 28, 2016

They don't make 'em like this anymore. pic.twitter.com/MSaOIvv0XZ — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

This was the perfect place to sleep. Miss you mommy. #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/biUJtAdiIz — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

“It’s been therapeutic using this Twitter to express my heartache and sadness,” the user explained in the shared statement.