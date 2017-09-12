Universal Orlando to close long-running attraction

(Photo by Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

ORLANDO -- Universal Studios in Florida is preparing to close an attraction that has been thrilling guests for more than 21 years.

Terminator 2: 3-D will have its final shows on Sunday, Oct. 8.

It will be replaced by “an all-new live action experience based on a high-energy Universal franchise,” the company posted on its site.

The new attraction will open in 2019.

“This is one of many exciting new experiences coming to Universal Orlando Resort as we continue our epic growth. Stay tuned -- more details will be released soon.”

If you can't make it to Florida before Terminator 2: 3-D's final day, you can watch the experience here:

Here’s how Universal Orlando describes the experience of Terminator 2: 3-D:

Sit back for a fascinating presentation by Cyberdyne Systems, creators of Skynet artificial intelligence. But don't get too comfy. The cyborgs on display have planned a surprise attack and they're coming after YOU.

As you join forces with the Terminator to battle rogue cyborgs, you'll be thrown into a mix of live action stunts, special effects, and amazing 3-D filmmaking. Dodge plasma blasts. Feel objects whooshing past you. And become completely immersed in the 360-degree action of this thrilling apocalyptic adventure. Mark our words, you'll be back.

Universal Studios Hollywood closed their version of Terminator 2: 3-D in 2012 to make room for the Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem motion simulator attraction.

