Violent assault live-streamed on Facebook in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (CBS NEWS) — Chicago, which just had one of its most violent years ever, was the scene of another horrifying attack this week.

Four suspects are in custody after a disturbing live-streamed video of a duct-taped man allegedly being tortured on Chicago’s West Side, CBS Chicago reported.

In the video, the victim’s clothes were cut, he was peppered with cigarette ashes, and then his hair cut with a knife until his scalp bled.

Several people can be seen laughing and eating as the attack is going on.

The incident took place Tuesday in an apartment on Chicago’s West Side, a police spokesperson said.

The victim, who has special needs, was a high-risk missing person from northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

