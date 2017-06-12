Winners: Who took home Tony Awards?

Here's who won at the 71st Tony Awards. Winners in bold.
- Best musical
Come From Away
WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen
Groundhog Day: The Musical
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Patti LuPone, War Paint
WINNER: Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Christian Borle, Falsettos
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day: The Musical
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
WINNER: Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Best revival of a musical
Falsettos
WINNER: Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Best play
A Doll’s House, Part 2
Indecent
WINNER: Oslo
Sweat
Best revival of a play
WINNER: August Wilson’s Jitney
John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation
Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
Jenn Colella, Come From Away
WINNER: Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Mary Beth Pell, Anastasia
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Cate Blanchett, The Present
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Denis Arndt, Heisenberg
Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Corey Hawkins, John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation
WINNER: Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Jefferson Mays, Oslo
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Johanna Day, Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2
WINNER: Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Condola Rasha, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Michelle Wilson, Sweat
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
WINNER: Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
WINNER: Michael Aronov, Oslo
Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price
Nathan Lane, The Front Page
Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney
Best book of a musical
Come From Away, Irene Sankoff and David Hein
WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy
Groundhog Day: The Musical, Danny Rubin
Best original score
Come From Away, music and lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein
WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen, music and lyrics: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Groundhog Day: The Musical, music and lyrics: Tim Minchin
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, music and lyrics: Dave Malloy
Best direction of a play
Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
WINNER: Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Best direction of a musical
WINNER: Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day: The Musical
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
Best choreography
WINNER: Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day: The Musical
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical
Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best orchestrations
Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
WINNER: Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best scenic design of a play
David Gallo, August Wilson’s Jitney
WINNER: Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
Michael Yeargan, Oslo
Best scenic design of a musical
Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical
David Korins, War Paint
WINNER: Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Best costume design of a play
WINNER: Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney
David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best costume design of a musical
Linda Cho, Anastasia
WINNER: Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Catherine Zuber, War Paint
Best lighting design of a play
WINNER: Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney
Donald Holder, Oslo
Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best lighting design of a musical
Howell Binkley, Come From Away
Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
WINNER: Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen
