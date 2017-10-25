Two men are dead on Grambling State University's campus following an incident early Wednesday morning.

Both men were from Farmerville, one was a student and one was not.

Grambling spokesman Will Sutton said a GSU student called police chief Gene Caviness on his cell phone to report the disturbance.

Officers found two men dead in a courtyard between two dormitories. According to Sutton, both were shot.

Sutton said that Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office is working the scene, but it is believed that the shooter is still at large.

Students have been told to remain in their dorms at this time.

According to Sutton, dead are Earl Andrews, 23 and Monquiarious Caldwell, 23. Edwards was a senior at GSU. It is unknown at this time why Caldwell was on campus or his connection to Andrews.

LPSO spokesperson Stephen Williams said the sheriff's office can neither confirm nor deny the names of the victims at this time.

"Our prayers go out to the victims and their families," Sutton said. "Violence has no place on our campus. We will fully cooperate with the police investigation."

The incident occurs as GSU celebrates its Homecoming this week.

