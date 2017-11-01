FBI no longer looking for Uzbek man in poster

Police officers secure an area following a shooting incident in New York on October 31, 2017. Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York on Tuesday when a suspect plowed a vehicle into a bike and pedestrian path in Lower Manhattan, and struck another vehicle on Halloween, police said. A suspect exited the vehicle holding up fake guns, before being shot by police and taken into custody, officers said. The motive was not immediately apparent. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

The FBI says it's no longer looking for a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster seeking the public's help with information about the man. But at a news conference later FBI Assistant Director in Charge Bill Sweeney said, "We've found him, and we'll leave it at that."

He didn't elaborate on why authorities were seeking the man, who was born in Uzbekistan.

Attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov also is from Uzbekistan. He's charged with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people, before police shot him.

He appeared in court in a wheelchair and was ordered detained. He didn't enter a plea. His lawyers didn't seek bail.

Update: Mukhammadzoir Kadirov has been located, we are still looking for any information the public may have on him, call: 1-800-CALL-FBI — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) November 1, 2017

