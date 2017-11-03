5 best deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale available right now

A visitor checks in at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Remember when Black Friday actually took place on Black Friday? Not this year. Kids across the nation were still deep in the clutches of Halloween-candy-induced sugar comas when Amazon launched its first wave of Black Friday deals, and this is only the beginning.

The online retail giant is running deals, discounts, and other promotions every day in the weeks leading up to the major sale, which is great for those of us who like to stay ahead of the game and get our holiday shopping done early. Amazon has even put together convenient buying guides and even a Gift Finder to help you get the perfect thing for everyone on your list.

The 5 best deals Amazon has right now

There are countless offers to comb through already, and more coming each day. We've found some of the best you can get right now, and you can always check out our more comprehensive list of all the best deals you can find across the web ahead of Black Friday, which we'll be updating daily right up until Thanksgiving.

1. Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker—$84.95 on Amazon (Save $15): This is by far the most popular cooking tool of the year, and a reader favorite. And with the early deal, you can get one in time to make cooking Thanksgiving dinner a less stressful affair.

2. TCL 30-inch Roku Smart LED TV—$169.99 on Amazon (Save $30): This best-selling LED TV may only be 720p, but it'd be perfect for a youngster's bedroom, a guest room, or even in the kitchen, especially at this price.\

3. Roku Premiere+ 4K Streaming Media Player—$74 on Amazon (Save $16): This popular streaming device is the best we've tested and won our Best of the Year award last year. With HDR and 4K capabilities, and a remote with a headphone jack so you can stay up late without bothering your housemates, it's a great choice.

4. Breville Compact Smart Oven—$115.19 on Amazon (Save $64.76): Imagine a toaster oven that cooks your food evenly, whether you're making toast, cookies, or frozen pizza. This is it. The highly rated smart oven has 8 pre-set programs that adjusts the heating elements to ensure your food comes out how you want it.

5. Oral-B Pro 6000—$109.97 on Amazon (save $20 with a coupon): This awesome electric toothbrush is already on sale from the average price of $150, but you can save an additional $20 on Amazon when you clip the coupon. This is the perfect gift for someone who puts an emphasis on their health, but may not splurge on themselves as much as they should.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

