Apple to hire 20,000 new employees, open second headquarters

A person walks by an Apple Store on April 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

Apple, which has come under major criticism for building much of its popular products in China, announced a sweeping set of moves partially tied to the recent tax bill, including paying $38 billion in taxes from profits made overseas and opening a second corporate campus.

The iPhone maker said it will spend $55 billion with domestic suppliers and manufacturers in 2018 and will create over 20,000 new jobs through hiring at existing Apple campuses and a new one for technical support. Apple already employs 84,000 people in all 50 states.

"Apple is a success story that could only have happened in America, and we are proud to build on our long history of support for the US economy," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

In a news release, Apple didn't mention moving production of iPhones to the U.S. They are currently designed at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, but built at the Foxconn plants in China.

Apple said it anticipates repatriation tax payments of approximately $38 billion as required by recent changes to the tax law.

Apple teased the location of the new campus in the release, saying it would be announced later in the year.

Over $10 billion of Apple's expanded capital expenditures will be investments in data centers across the U.S., the company said, noting that it currently has centers in North Carolina, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, and a recently announced project in Iowa.

Apple broke ground in Reno, Nevada today on a new facility.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM