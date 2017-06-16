Close London police: Man with knife arrested near Parliament Associated Press , TEGNA 6:16 AM. CDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Police say they arrested a man with a knife near Parliament in London on Friday. There are no reports of injuries. This is a developing story. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS City workers enter car, move it around the block Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later' What was there before the Confederate monuments? Man defends names on Liberty Monument Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County Promposal brings school together Little know about donor, statues' future More Stories NOPD: Two dead, one injured after connected… Jun 16, 2017, 4:46 a.m. Deputies looking for man accused of trying to kidnap… Jun 16, 2017, 6:33 a.m. Scalise 'has improved' according to latest update… Jun 15, 2017, 7:31 p.m.
