CBO: ACA repeal would leave 32 million uninsured by 2026

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: Early morning Light hits the U.S. Capitol building on June 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Thursday June 8, former FBI Director James Comey will appear to before the Senate Intelligence Committee to testify. (Photo: Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act without an immediate replacement will leave 17 million more Americans without insurance in 2018, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated in a new report out Wednesday evening.

The latest plans from Republican Senators to overhaul health care law would eventually leave 32 million more uninsured by 2026 and would nearly double insurance premiums by then, according to the report.

CBO acknowledged the legislation would decrease deficits by $473 billion over the 2017-2026 period.

Several Republican Senators have already said they won't vote yes on a plan to repeal 'Obamacare' without a replacement in place.

"In CBO and JCT’s estimation, under this legislation, about half of the nation’s population would live in areas having no insurer participating in the nongroup market in 2020 because of downward pressure on enrollment and upward pressure on premiums," the report stated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA