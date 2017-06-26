CBO: Senate healthcare bill would lead to 22 million more uninsured

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote "ER" to make the poster read "Meaner" during his press conference on the Senate Republicans' health care bill on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (Photo: Bill Clark, � 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc.)

The Congressional Budget Office said 22 million more people would be uninsured by 2026 under the Senate's proposed overhaul of health care law.

The analysis is the latest hurdle for the GOP's effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Several Republican senators have spoken out against the plan in its current form.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can only afford two dissenting votes in order for the bill to pass the Senate.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA