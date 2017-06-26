CBO: Senate healthcare bill would lead to 22 million more uninsured

The Congressional Budget Office said 22 million more people would be uninsured by 2026 under the Senate's proposed overhaul of health care law.
The analysis is the latest hurdle for the GOP's effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Several Republican senators have spoken out against the plan in its current form.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can only afford two dissenting votes in order for the bill to pass the Senate.
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs