Crocs reinvented as platform shoes during Paris Fashion Week

The classic Crocs clog just made a big move from a shoe you wear while gardening to a fashion-forward statement piece to wear on the catwalk.

In an unexpected collaboration, the Spanish luxury fashion brand Balenciaga created a platform version of the foam shoe and embellished it with colorful charms. At 10 centimeters tall, Balenciaga literally took Crocs to a new level on Oct. 1 during Paris Fashion Week.

"It's a very innovative shoe,” Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia told Vogue UK on Sunday. “It's light, it's a one-piece foam mold and to me these kind of techniques and working with these kind of materials is very Balenciaga.”

The shoes will be available exclusively through Balenciaga in Spring 2018.

But this isn’t the first time Crocs are rocking the runway. Earlier in September, British fashion designer Christopher Kane debuted rhinestone-covered Crocs sandals during London Fashion Week.

Kane said working with Crocs was his “most controversial collaboration… which makes it all the more fun,” in a statement.

A model presents a creation from British designer Christopher Kane during a catwalk show for the Spring/Summer 2018 collection on the fourth day of The London Fashion Week Women's in London on September 18, 2017. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

Christopher Kane's Croc during London Fashion Week. (Photo: Crocs)

Indeed, there are many people who wish the foam shoe would stay off the runway. Here are some of their responses on Twitter:

