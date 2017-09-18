Dad's post about son's bullying goes viral

Dan Bezzant's Facebook post about the bullying his son has endured has gone viral. (Photo: Screenshot)

A father's heartbreaking post about the non-stop bullying his son suffers has gone viral after he called on parents everywhere to educate their children about special needs.

Dan Bezzant shared on Facebook that his 7-year-old son, Jackson, has had to endure a constant barrage of derogatory comments and ignorance.

Jackson has Treacher Collins syndrome, which affects the development of bones and other tissues of the face, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Last week, Bezzant broke down crying in his driveway after getting a call about the most recent bullying his son had endured. Jackson was eating breakfast at school when three older boys started picking on him and saying he looked like a monster, Bezzant told East Idaho News.

"He is called ugly and freak and monster on a daily basis by his peers at school. He talks about suicide...he's not quite 8," Bezzant explained. Kids have even thrown rocks at Jackson, pushed him down, and shouted horrific things at him, his dad said.

But he told East Idaho News that Jackson's school is doing a good job at trying to prevent the bullying and he doesn't put any of the blame on teachers or administrators.

Instead, Bezzant urged all parents to take a minute to educate their kids about special needs and to talk to them about compassion.

His emotional Facebook post clearly moved people all around the country. It's already been shared more than 35,000 times with more than 21,000 comments.

The family also set up a P.O. box for people wants to send Jackson a card: Jackson Bezzant, P.O. Box 1563, Idaho Falls, ID, 83403

