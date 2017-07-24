Despite many uncertainties, McConnell plans to move forward with Obamacare repeal vote

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) on his way to the Senate Chamber July 13, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will move forward with a plan to hold a vote on repealing Obamacare “early this week," his spokesman said Monday, but it is still not clear what will be in the bill or whether it has enough votes to pass.

And even if enough lawmakers do back the legislation — which did not look likely as of midday Monday — the bill may not make it past the ultimate gatekeeper: the Senate parliamentarian.

“'Early this week’ still stands until you hear otherwise from us,” McConnell spokesman David Popp told USA TODAY on Monday morning regarding the timeline for a vote.

Two different versions of legislation have been discussed.

The first option is voting on the Senate health bill, also known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act. That bill would repeal major parts of Obamacare and offer a replacement. It has been criticized by moderates for going too far in rolling back the Affordable Care Act and by conservatives for not going far enough.

Four Republican senators have already said they will vote against bringing this version of the legislation to the floor for debate; if more than two Republican senators vote no, the Senate will not be able to begin debate on the bill.

The second option is a repeal of the Affordable Care Act that would take effect at a future deadline. The goal is for lawmakers to have time to draft a replacement down the road, ideally before the effects of a repeal are felt. The House and Senate passed a version of this bill in 2015, but the vote was largely symbolic because lawmakers knew then-president Barack Obama would vote against the legislation.

Three senators have said they will not vote to proceed on legislation like this. Others have also expressed concern about repealing the health care law without a replacement ready.

Conservative lawmakers and outside groups are calling on senators — who spent the last seven years railing against Obamacare — to keep their word and vote the same way they did in 2015.

“This vote should be simple for any senator. If you voted for it when President Obama was in office, you should vote for it again with President Trump ready to sign it. If you don’t, what does that say about you?” Kentucky conservative Sen. Rand Paul wrote in an op-ed in The Hill on Monday.

David McIntosh, the president of the conservative Club for Growth, has a stronger assessment of the situation for Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, all of whom voted previously to repeal Obamacare but have expressed doubts this go-round.

"They have to choose, do they want to be traitors?" McIntosh said.

Meanwhile, President Trump is urging his party to do pass something — anything, really.

On Monday, he tweeted that Republicans needed to pass a repeal-and-replace bill after campaigning on it for so long.

Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

That hasn't been his only message. Last week, the president flipped between calling for a straight repeal and just to let Obamacare fail.

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

On Monday afternoon, Trump and Vice President Pence convened a meeting “with victims of Obamacare.”

Following the meeting, Trump criticized both Republicans and Democrats over their inability to repeal the "big, fat, ugly lie" known as Obamacare so far.

"Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare,” Trump said.

Democrats, meanwhile, attacked Republicans for their lack of transparency.

Can anyone tell me what's in the #healthcare bill we are supposedly voting on tomorrow? @SenateGOP & @SenateMajLdr have given us zero info. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 24, 2017

It is 9:43 on Monday morning and there is still no bill language. So, regular order or whatever. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) July 24, 2017

“¯\_(ツ)_/¯” is not a viable plan for a bill that could potentially deprive 30+ million people of health insurance — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 24, 2017

But even if McConnell is able to secure enough votes to squeak through the Senate, it isn’t clear whether major parts of the legislation will make it past the Senate parliamentarian.

Republicans are using a special procedure that allows them to pass legislation with just 51 votes rather than the usual 60 votes.

But this process is limited to budget bills, so everything in the bill must be have a budgetary impact. The parliamentarian is considered the ultimate authority on how the Senate’s rules and procedures are interpreted and what can and cannot be included in the bill.

Senate Democrats released a list of provisions in the Senate health care bill Friday evening that the parliamentarian has indicated would not pass muster. While the list is non-binding, it means that Democrats can raise objections to an array of provisions of the bill and may be able to strike them from the legislation.

For instance, the parliamentarian indicated that language that barring Planned Parenthood from receiving federal reimbursements for Medicaid services may not qualify for the 51-vote threshold. Conservatives have said that provision must remain in the legislation, but some moderate Republicans have opposed such a measure.

Senate Budget Committee spokesman Joe Brenckle dismissed the list as “guidance” on Friday and pointed out that the bill has been tweaked since the parliamentarian reviewed it.

“The parliamentarian has provided guidance on an earlier draft of the bill,

which will help inform action on the legislation going forward,” Brenckle said.

Contributing: David Jackson

© 2017 USATODAY.COM