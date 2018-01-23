Duckworth to be first sitting US senator to give birth

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) (C) talks to reporters with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) at the U.S. Capitol November 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth has announced that she's pregnant with her second child. She will be the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.

The 49-year-old Democrat, a veteran who lost her legs in the Iraq War, announced her pregnancy in a news release Tuesday.

Duckworth gave birth to her first child, a daughter, in 2014. The senator will be one of only 10 lawmakers who have given birth while in Congress.

Duckworth says, "As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I'm hardly alone or unique as a working parent."

She adds that her first daughter, Abigail, "has only made me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere."

