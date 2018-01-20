Ed Sheeran announces secret engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2017 Getty Images)

Congrats, Ed Sheeran!

He and his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are engaged!

The Shape of You singer announced the news on Instagram Saturday, sharing a photo of the happy couple.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well," he wrote in the photo's caption.

According to his caption, it seems as though the pair got engaged at the end of 2017, but are just revealing it now.

Sheeran, 26, and Seaborn, 25, have kept their relationship away from the spotlight, but they have known each other since childhood and attended the same high school.

