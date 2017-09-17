Emmy Awards 2017: The winners list

The Emmy Statue. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Major winners for the 2017 Emmy Awards, airing Sept. 17 on CBS (8 ET/5 PT), updated as results are announced:

Supporting actress in a Drama: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Supporting actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie: Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Supporting actor, Comedy series: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Writing for a Drama: Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Variety sketch series: Saturday Night Live, NBC

Directing for a Comedy: Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Supporting actress, Limited Series or Movie: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Supporting actress, Comedy series: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Supporting actress, Drama series: John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)

Additional winners are listed at emmys.com.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA