Emmy Awards 2017: The winners list

Major winners for the 2017 Emmy Awards, airing Sept. 17 on CBS (8 ET/5 PT), updated as results are announced:
Supporting actress in a Drama: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Supporting actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Directing for a Limited Series or Movie: Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Supporting actor, Comedy series: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Writing for a Drama: Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Variety sketch series: Saturday Night Live, NBC
Directing for a Comedy: Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)
Supporting actress, Limited Series or Movie: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Supporting actress, Comedy series: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Supporting actress, Drama series: John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)
