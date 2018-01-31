Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler dies in single-vehicle accident

Rasual Butler #8 of the Ball Hogs attempts a shot against the Power during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion on July 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Former NBA player Rasual Butler and a passenger in his SUV were killed in a single-vehicle accident in Southern California early Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County coroner's department confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Studio City that occurred around 2:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Coroner Assistant Chief Ed Winter. Butler lost control of his Range Rover, which proceeded to hit parking meters and then a wall before it rolled over and came to rest in a store parking lot.

The female occupant was not immediately identified by either the coroner’s office or Los Angeles police pending the notification of the next of kin.

According to statements from two of Butler's former teams, the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat, the passenger was his wife, Leah LaBelle.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the fatal accident.

Drafted in 2002 by the Heat, Butler was a journeyman who played for eight teams in 13 seasons across his career. He was out of the league in the 2012-13 season before playing for the Pacers in 2013-14 and Washington Wizards in 2014-15. He stuck with the team as a key reserve, averaging 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 20 minutes per game.

A quintessential pro, Butler never would have lasted so long without the right attitude and work ethic. He finished his career with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2015-16 season.

Asked by USA TODAY Sports in 2014 why he persisted so long chasing his NBA dream, he said, "Because I wanted to play basketball. It's very easy. It's a simple answer. If you're serious about doing what you love to do, then you're going to do whatever it takes for you to continue to do what you love to do."

Tributes from those in the NBA family began pouring in on Wednesday.

Come on man. Damn. The world just lost a great dude. RIP Rasual “Bop” Butler! https://t.co/tufRq2H3AI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 31, 2018

Omg..... RIP Rasual Butler :(( terrible News 😢 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) January 31, 2018

You gotta be kidding me right now....

This is a sad day man!!! R.i.p sual bop!!

True legend in my eyes !!! Damn I’m really hurt right now... damn man!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) January 31, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/djezmpHd5h — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018

Rip to the homie Rasual Butler & his wife!! Condolences to the butler family & friends. Damn Bro 🙏🏽😪 — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) January 31, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM