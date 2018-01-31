Green chicken enchiladas, crab dip: Most-searched Super Bowl recipes in each state

When it comes to Super Bowl cuisine every state has their own unique recipe.
According to data from Google, the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipe in the last week varies from state to state. While chili recipes are one of the most popular searches in several states, others are thinking outside of the box for their Super Bowl parties. According to Google, in the last week, Arizona residents have been looking up green chicken enchiladas, while those in South Carolina are searching for crab dip. Utah, the search giant says, wants jalapeño poppers recipes.
Here are the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes in each state:
Alabama: Chicken recipe
Alaska: Dill pickle dip with dried beef
Arizona: Green chicken enchilada recipe
Arkansas: Five bean chili
California: Fried rice recipe
Colorado: Baked chicken wings recipe
Connecticut: Buffalo chicken dip recipe
Delaware: Stuffed peppers recipe
D.C.: Pizza bites recipe
Florida: Shrimp recipe
Georgia: Ham bologna turkey sub recipe
Hawaii: Nacho recipe
Idaho: Potato recipe
Illinois: Philly cheesesteak recipe
Indiana: Chicken recipe
Iowa: Stromboli recipe
Kansas: Calzone recipe
Kentucky: Fondue recipe
Louisiana: Pork tenderloin recipe
Maine: Chicken wing recipe
Maryland: Crab dip recipe
Massachusetts: Chili recipe
Michigan: Chili recipe
Minnesota: Chili recipe
Mississippi: Green beans with beef broth recipe
Missouri: Chili recipe
Montana: Bacon shrimp recipe
Nebraska: Cream cheese jalapeño hamburger recipe
Nevada: Potato recipe
New Hampshire: Chicken wing recipe
New Jersey: Buffalo chicken dip recipe
New Mexico: Ranch spinach dip recipe
New York: Chili recipe
North Carolina: Jalapeño poppers recipe
North Dakota: Pizza sauce recipe
Ohio: Philly cheesesteak recipe
Oklahoma: French onion cream dip recipe
Oregon: Clam chowder recipe
Pennsylvania: Chili recipe
Rhode Island: Baked ziti recipe
South Carolina: Crab dip recipe
South Dakota: Marinara sauce recipe
Tennessee: Jalapeño poppers recipe
Texas: Chili recipe
Utah: Jalapeño poppers recipe
Vermont: Chicken breast tender recipe
Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip recipe
Washington: Jalapeño poppers recipe
West Virginia: Pork carnitas tacos recipe
Wisconsin: Chili recipe
Wyoming: Ground beef recipe
