John G. Avildsen, director of 'Rocky' and 'Karate Kid' has died

John G. Avildsen, the director of "Rocky" and "Karate Kid" has died, according to his son.
"Rocky" won Avildsen the Oscar for Best Director in 1977.
He was 81. The cause of Avildsen's death was not immediately clear.
© 2017 Associated Press
