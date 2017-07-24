WWL
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

John McCain to return to Senate Tuesday for health care vote

Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to a statement from his office.

TEGNA 8:34 PM. CDT July 24, 2017

Senator John McCain will return to work Tuesday, the day the Senate will be voting on health care, following his brain cancer diagnosis, his office said Monday night. 

The Republican from Arizona was initially hospitalized for a blood clot. During a procedure to remove the clot, doctors found a cancerous tumor in his head, called a glioblastoma. 

“Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea," his office said in a statement. 

 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories