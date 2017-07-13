kellycards: Kellyanne Conway sparks a new meme

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway tried to talk collusion and delusions on Fox News Thursday night, but her choice of props seems to have overshadowed the point she wanted to make.
She appeared on Hannity to discuss Donald Trump Jr. and his meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer. Toward the end of her interview, Conway pulled out two white pieces of paper, one bearing the words "conclusion" and "collusion," another saying "illusion" and "delusion."
"This is to help all the people at home," she said. "What's the conclusion? Collusion? No, we don't have that yet. "I see illusion and delusion. Just so we’re clear, everyone. Conclusion? Collusion, no. Illusion and delusion, yes."
She likened it to Sesame Street's word of the day.
But a note to all politicians and talking heads everywhere: It's really easy to, say, edit a photo like this to put in something else.
With that, the #kellycards meme was born.
View image on Twitter
I offer up my dowry to whoever made this 😂😂😂#kellycards pic.twitter.com/KaaGYNFRoq— (((DuneMyThang™))) (@Kris_Sacrebleu) July 13, 2017
Thank you @KellyannePolls for clearing up the middle of night tweeting by @realDonaldTrump. Putin is in a different time zone. #kellycards pic.twitter.com/1ligHK9wiC— Kimberly Brusk (@peaceforus4ever) July 13, 2017
I just spent an hour making #kellycards and it was so worth losing an hour of sleep 😏 pic.twitter.com/fjmGDP41mF— ᖇ૯ძ ᑭคɿՈ੮૯Ր (@Redpainter1) July 13, 2017
I want to play #kellycards. How about this one?#ESPYS— MJ Gardner (@MJGWrites) July 13, 2017
Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/HWEOwm4AY6
If you didn’t already question the sensibilities of the Trump White House, #kellycards should fix that. pic.twitter.com/bWHibPLKyN— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) July 13, 2017
It was them Moose Lambs#KellyCards#KellysCards#KellyAnneFlashCards pic.twitter.com/vogmHxCPXM— Mo Fei Chen (@DynaMoChen) July 13, 2017
#kellycards pic.twitter.com/ehqjTHqHUV— Jeffery Self (@JefferySelf) July 13, 2017
#kellyanneconway #kellycards pic.twitter.com/h0ijEUlYXX— Eric Ernst (@popkiller) July 13, 2017
#kellycards pic.twitter.com/GZ0KSHiEJW— Fidel Cashflo (@hawaiiflybro) July 13, 2017
