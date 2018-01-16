(From L) Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 29, 2016 in Paris. (Photo: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s a girl!

Kim Kardashian announced Tuesday morning on her website the birth of her third baby, this time via a surrogate.

Kim wrote in her post titled “She’s here: We’re so in love”:

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

The 7 lbs, 6 oz. baby girl arrived Monday at 12:47 a.m., Kim wrote.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians published the announcement on her Twitter page as well:



© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA