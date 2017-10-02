Las Vegas Police audio: Active shooter...many people down
Radio communications from the Las Vegas Police Dept. as the mass shooting unfolded Sunday night captures the frantic moments faced by law enforcement officers as they determined where the shooting was coming from and stormed the gunman's room. (AP - Oct.
Associated Press , WUSA 11:37 AM. CDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Houma couple climbed fence to escape Vegas concert shootingOct. 2, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
-
Heavy rain floods roads in Orleans, Jefferson parishesOct. 2, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: More than 50 dead, more…Oct. 2, 2017, 3:13 a.m.