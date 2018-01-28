WWL
Late Carrie Fisher wins Grammy Award for memoir recording

Associated Press , TEGNA 3:27 PM. CST January 28, 2018

Carrie Fisher won a posthumous Grammy Award for her "The Princess Diarist" on Sunday.

Fisher died in December 2016 at age 60. The Best Spoken Word Album Grammy was awarded for her audio recording of her memoir based on diaries she kept around the time she starred in the first "Star Wars" film in 1977.

The announcement was greeted with loud cheers in the theater where dozens of early Grammy Awards are being announced.

 

 

Also nominated for the award were Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Bruce Springsteen, Shelly Peiken and Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo.

