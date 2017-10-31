WWL
Close

6 killed, 15 injured after vehicle hits people on bike path in Manhattan

Police in New York City on Tuesday afternoon responded to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan. (AP)

TEGNA 3:50 PM. CDT October 31, 2017

Six people have died and at least 15 are injured after a van drove onto a bicycle path near the World Trade Center, a source told The Associated Press.

NYPD is investigation the incident as a possible act of terror.

A rental Home Depot van drove onto the path, striking multiple people, then continued south and hit another vehicle, according to preliminary information from the NYPD. The suspect then got out of the vehicle, displayed "imitation firearms" and was shot by NYPD and taken into custody, officials say. 

The incident occurred at Chambers Street and West Street, which is near a community college, a high school and a few blocks north of the memorial. First responders are on the scene, according to tweets from the New York City Police Department. 

At least two bodies could be seen lying motionless on the path beneath tarps near mangled bicycles.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street says he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people.

Singer Josh Groban posted on Twitter that he was with his dog just half a block away and didn't see what happened but heard eight to ten quick rounds being fired off.

"Be safe with your kids out there," Groban added.

Facebook has activated its 'safety check' feature following the deadly incident. Those in the New York City area may be prompted to click an "I'm safe" button that will let friends and family know they are okay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories