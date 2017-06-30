Police responding to report of shooting at NYC hospital

Authorities are responding to a report of a shooting inside a New York City hospital.
The reported incident happened Friday afternoon at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.
Photos tweeted from the scene showed a large police presence outside the building.
The NYPD tweeted that people should avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse and that more information will follow.
Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse. More information to follow.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
