Police responding to report of shooting at NYC hospital

Authorities are responding to a report of a shooting inside a New York City hospital.

The reported incident happened Friday afternoon at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Photos tweeted from the scene showed a large police presence outside the building.

The NYPD tweeted that people should avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse and that more information will follow.

