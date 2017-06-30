WWL
Police responding to report of shooting at NYC hospital

TEGNA 2:25 PM. CDT June 30, 2017

Authorities are responding to a report of a shooting inside a New York City hospital.

The reported incident happened Friday afternoon at Bronx Lebanon Hospital. 

Photos tweeted from the scene showed a large police presence outside the building. 

The NYPD tweeted that people should avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse and that more information will follow.  

 

 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

