Parents of Michael Brown settle Ferguson lawsuit, court docs say

TEGNA 6:18 PM. CDT June 20, 2017

The parents of Michael Brown have reached a settlement with the city of Ferguson over the 2014 police shooting of their 18-year-old son, according to court documents. 

 Brown, an unarmed black teenager, was shot and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

His death sparked riots and protests across the country. Brown's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the police officer who shot him, Darren Wilson, after their son's death. 

Wilson was not indicted in the death of Brown.

