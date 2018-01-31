Sears lays off roughly 220 corporate workers 'effective immediately'

SAN BRUNO, CA - MARCH 24: The Sears logo is seen on the side of a store March 24, 2005 in San Bruno, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2005 Getty Images)

Sears, which has been shuttering stores and selling off assets to prop up its finances in the midst of sliding sales, said Wednesday that it is laying off roughly 220 employees at its corporate offices "effective immediately.''

The job cuts are pegged to the one-time retail giant's turnaround plan, which has involved renegotiating debt and slashing costs to eke out a profit at a time when Sears is struggling to compete with Amazon as well as more nimble or cheaper competitors like Walmart.

"Positions in various business units and roles across the organization were impacted,'' the company said in a statement that noted efforts to shed money-losing product categories, shutter weaker stores and winnow operations helped it make "significant progress in our efforts to improve our financial position.''

The layoffs were the latest burst of bad news for a company that a generation ago was the nation's largest retailer but is now fighting to stay afloat. Last week, S&P Global downgraded the company's credit rating for the second time in seven days -- pushing it closer to junk status -- after the retailer announced that it would seek to restructure potentially more than $1 billion of its corporate debt.

Last January, Sears sold its signature Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker for roughly $900 million in order to raise cash. Two months later, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business unless it could glean more cash by borrowing and tapping into assets.

After announcing the closure of more than 400 stores last year, Sears said on Jan. 4 that it plans to shutter more than 100 additional Sears and Kmart locations this spring.

The job cuts announced Wednesday occurred mostly at the company's Hoffman Estates, Ill., headquarters. Eligible employees, the company says, will receive severance.

Neil Saunders, managing director of Global Data Retail said in a note that job cuts, store closures and an effort to make operations more efficient "are all sensible and necessary responses.''

Yet "we have two main fears. First, that Sears will not be able to cut fast enough to put the company on an even keel. Second, that even with deep cuts, Sears may still fall short of being profitable at an operating level.''

