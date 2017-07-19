Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 16: John McCain attends the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival Opening Ceremony on June 16, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis, 2017 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

Arizona senator John McCain announced in a statement Wednesday night that he has brain cancer after doctors found a tumor during a procedure to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

Doctors identified the tumor as an aggressive form of cancer called glioblastoma.

Treatment may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, according to Senator McCain's statement.

His office said the senator's underlying health is "excellent" and he remains in good spirits.

Senator McCain's daughter Meghan McCain released a statement of support for her father on Wednesday night, calling him her "refuge," "confidante," and "rock."

