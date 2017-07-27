Paul Ryan says House willing to negotiate with Senate on healthcare

From left, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., hold a press conference to demand assurances on the "skinny" health care repeal bill on Thursday, July 27. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (Photo: Bill Clark, � 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc.)

Speaker Paul Ryan says the House is willing to negotiate a final health care bill with the Senate.

Ryan's announcement Thursday evening is meant to ease doubts among Senate Republicans about voting for a minimal repeal bill. It's not clear if Ryan's announcement will clear the way for Senate passage.

The so-called "skinny repeal" is a last resort for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who's trying to undo the Affordable Care Act.

It would repeal "Obamacare's" unpopular requirement that Americans have health insurance or risk fines, along with other selected provisions. But just repealing the requirement would lead to a spike in premiums.

Some GOP senators, including Arizona's John McCain, had demanded guarantees that the House would not simply approve the minimalist bill and send it to President Donald Trump.

